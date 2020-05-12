Warriors’ Breetzke confident ahead of new season

Firebrand Warriors top-order batsman Matthew Breetzke will be playing with no fear when the franchise season kicks into action later this year.



Breetzke, 21, believes the experience gained in his first two seasons with the side has left an indelible mark on his growth as a player and that he has learnt not to let failure cloud confidence. ..

