US charity golf showdown set for May 24

The coronavirus relief golf match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will be held on May 24 at Medalist Golf Club in Florida, WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports said this week.

The sanctioned PGA Tour event, which is being dubbed The Match: Champions for Charity, will see the US foursome make a charitable donation of $10-million (R184,9-million) to benefit Covid-19 relief.

WarnerMedia is banking on a matchup featuring two of the most famous golfers of their era alongside two of the all-time greatest NFL quarterbacks competing on United States’ Memorial Day holiday weekend to be a welcome sight for sport-starved fans.

“The pandemic has caused unimaginable tragedy and heartbreak,” WarnerMedia chairman Jeff Zucker said. “We’re hopeful this event will help raise meaningful funding for Covid-19 relief, while also providing a source of entertainment for all sports fans.”

The competition will feature 15-times major champion Woods and Manning up against five-times major winner Mickelson and Brady in a team matchplay format.

The golfers will play fourballs on the front nine and a modified alternate shot format on the back nine, where each competitor tees off and then plays alternate shots from the selected drive.

Medallist Golf Club opened in 1995 and is the home course to many PGA Tour players, including champion Woods, who last competed in February and then withdrew from a number of tournaments with a back injury.

Mickelson finished third in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February and missed the cut in his next two starts.