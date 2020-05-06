Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has said that the problem with coaching a big three team in South Africa is juggling too many bosses.

Hunt‚ given his record of four league titles and plenty more trophies at Moroka Swallows‚ SuperSport United and Wits‚ is understandably perennially linked to the Bafana Bafana job and to the big three of Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns when their head coaching positions open up.

He was asked in a Zoom press conference if‚ given such an opportunity at one of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants in the next few months‚ he would consider taking such a job.

“The problem if you go to the top three clubs is you’re not the boss‚” Hunt said.