Kings forge ahead with recruitment drive
Despite funding issues which caused a delay in the payment of April salaries, the Isuzu Southern Kings are forging ahead with their bold recruitment programme.
Four new signings have been linked to the embattled franchise which won only one of their 13 Guinness PRO14 matches before the league was suspended indefinitely...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.