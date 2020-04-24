JBay’s Matt McGillivray donates funds to local surf schools

PREMIUM

Jeffreys Bay surfer Matt McGillivray might be on the other side of the world, but he has not forgotten his roots and where it all started, and has donated much-needed funds to two surf schools in his home town.



McGillivray, who turned 23 last month, said it was a bid to ease the pressure of them not having an income due to the national lockdown because of the global coronavirus pandemic. ..

