Covid-19 fails to kill EP’s Currie Cup dreams

PREMIUM

Despite their immediate plans being put on hold by the Covid-19 lockdown, EP’s Elephants are still dreaming of promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.



Ambitious Elephants coach Chumani Booi is already plotting the way ahead as rugby bosses look to get the Currie Cup and SuperSport Rugby Challenge under way during August and September...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.