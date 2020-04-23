Covid-19 fails to kill EP’s Currie Cup dreams
Despite their immediate plans being put on hold by the Covid-19 lockdown, EP’s Elephants are still dreaming of promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.
Ambitious Elephants coach Chumani Booi is already plotting the way ahead as rugby bosses look to get the Currie Cup and SuperSport Rugby Challenge under way during August and September...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.