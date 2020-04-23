‘Oaky and the Virus’ helps children understand lockdown

As part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business, Athol Williams, and his artist wife Taryn Lock have given the seventh book in their acclaimed Oaky children’s book series a focus on the virus.

“This book is extra special because it contributes to our national response to fight the virus,” said Williams, an award-winning author.

In the book, titled Oaky and the Virus, Oaky and his sister Oaket discuss the reasons for staying home during the lockdown and how they can have fun while doing so.

Lock explained why she enjoyed illustrating this book.

“It is a fun story and it is rewarding knowing that it will help children understand the lockdown and what they can do to stay safe.”

The book includes the Oaky Virus Song, which children can sing while washing their hands.