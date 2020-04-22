SA Rugby starts desperate fight for survival

SA Rugby has begun a desperate fight for survival as it embarks on delicate negotiations on pay cuts in a bid to cut its budget by between R700m and R1bn over the next eight months.

Hard bargaining behind closed doors is on the cards before SA Rugby announces how big the cuts will be for professional players, as Covid-19 continues to bite deep into pockets.

SA’s professional players have been caught in the middle of what could become a bitter cost-cutting feud.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said salary reductions had been agreed to in principle by a collective of parties involved in talks.

Roux said the pay cuts were being communicated to those affected before final approval through the various governance channels of SA Rugby, MyPlayers, Sports Employees Unite and the individual unions.

It is expected players will have to swallow a 40% cut as Covid-19 continues to affect the Guinness Pro14 and Super Rugby tournaments, which have been suspended indefinitely.

With both leagues brought to a standstill, revenue streams have dried up and Roux has begun talking of belt-tightening within the rugby industry.

The industry has agreed in principle to a wide-ranging plan to implement the budget cuts over the next eight months to ensure the post-Covid-19 viability of the sport, through an industry financial impact plan.

SA Rugby said a plan had been agreed in a united strategy formulated in discussions including representatives from all stakeholders, including SA Rugby, provincial unions, players and rugby industry employees.