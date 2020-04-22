Basetsana’s Mokwena looks forward to second World Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns and SA U20 midfielder Oratile Mokwena believes Basetsana have what it takes to qualify for the Fifa U20 World Cup in Indonesia next year.

A successful qualification will see Mokwena taking part in her second World Cup in just two years.

The 19-year-old from North West was part of the U17 national women’s team who featured in the U17 World Cup in Uruguay last year.

“It doesn’t matter if we have to face Namibia, who are usually our toughest opponent, at the end of the day we are going to the World Cup, no matter what.

“We played with Zambia home and away in the preliminary round.

“We had to go to camp last month to play against Botswana for the first leg but the game was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic,” she told TruFM.

Mokwena, who has also been called up for Banyana Banyana, started her football journey at Tuks Sport High School, in Pretoria.

It was during a friendly that she was spotted by Mamelodi Sundowns coaches.

“I didn’t even know of a team called Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.

“The coaches spotted me during one of our matched and asked if I had a team.

“They told me they wanted to speak to my parents and that’s how I joined the team,” she said.

“My first call-up for Banyana was in 2019 when they went to play an international friendly game against Japan but I couldn’t go with the team because I was in the process of writing my final matric examination.

“The coach told me that I must not give up hope and if I keep pushing she’ll call me again.

“I got my second call-up last month to camp with the team. The experience was overwhelming.

“I learnt a lot from the players during my short stay with the senior team.”

The skilful midfielder, who is also a cousin of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates player Lebohang Mokoena, said football was in the family.

Both of her parents played football in their younger years.

“I grew up playing football with the guys.

“When I was told there is a ladies national team, I did not believe that there was such a thing until I was called to play for the U17 national team,” she said.

Mokwena has her hands full during the lockdown period as she is juggling three different training programmes — for U20, Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns, but she said she had been able to adjust.