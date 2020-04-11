Putco Mafani’s solemn ritual: a prayer to the Ellis Park 43 every April 11

Putco Mafani summoned the strength to wake up at the crack of dawn on Saturday morning and then carried out an emotional routine he has executed for almost two decades.

Mafani wakes up on April 11 of every year and says a prayer for the 43 supporters who were trampled to death and the many others injured in a stampede triggered by huge crowds at a league match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Ellis Park in 2001.

The task has not become any easier with the passage of time and the former Chiefs public relations officer says the wounds are still raw‚ especially on a day he regards as one of the most emotionally taxing of the year.

He said images of several bodies as they were laid out on the pitch for identification and medical attention while he manned the PA system trying to calm an out-of control situation at Ellis Park will forever be etched in his memory.