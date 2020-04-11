‘I can still see agony of everyone in the dressing room‚’ says ex-Chiefs striker Nomvete

“No one would have expected something like that to happen. I still can’t believe this happened in our lifetime. It is terrifying to remember that night.

“This unfortunate disaster was a demonstration of how much South Africans support their football and more specifically the Soweto Derby. It showed how much people support and love the Soweto Derby.”

Nigerian striker Tony Illodigwe had put Chiefs ahead in the 15th minute. Benedict Vilakazi equalised two minutes later. An estimated 80‚000 people had turned out for the match and as the two goals came in quick succession a push came from the supporters still outside Ellis Park to get in.

“I could hear the turmoil from the stands after Pirates equalised. That is when I could notice that something unusual was happening from the stands.” Nomvete said.

“There was more than usual noise from the crowd. It was the first time I saw the supporters jumping over the stands in attempt to watch us from the touchline.”

The game was stopped around the 34th minute by then then-PSL CEO Robin Petersen.

“That’s when we also realised that there was a problem‚” Nomvete said. “We realised the seriousness of the case when we were informed in the dressing room that a stampede happened‚ and people died in the process.