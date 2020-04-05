Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama has revealed the intricate details that the club are following in their bid to keep the players fit during the 21-day lockdown‚ including spot tests for the players on their lively ‘Highlands Park Lockdown’ WhatsApp group.

All Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs are battling the same problem of how to keep players fit and motivated during the lockdown‚ so that they can be as ready as possible to rescue the season if and when it gets under way.

Da Gama reveals that Highlands have left nothing to chance and are trying to keep an intensity to their training‚ despite having to do everything remotely.

“[Director] Larry Brookstone told the players that no-one leaves the province‚ so they are all still in Gauteng‚ even those from Cape Town‚ Durban etc‚” Da Gama told TimesLIVE.

“The players were given a questionnaire‚ asking who do they live with‚ what transport do they use and so on.