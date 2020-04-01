Cricket South Africa’s acting chief executive officer Dr Jacques Faul says they are close to concluding negotiation with the view of hiring acting director of cricket Graeme Smith on a permanent basis.

Faul said Smith involvement with the Indian Premier League‚ which has also been affected by the global Novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic‚ was not going to affect his employment at Cricket SA.

Smith had taken on the director of cricket job on a part-time basis as he also had IPL commentary duties that were going to eat into his time. The IPL was supposed to start on March 29 but it has been pushed back to April 15.

“We’re in final negotiations with Graeme Smith and we’re looking to make a decision next week. I don’t think the Indian Premier League has an influence in any way.

"There are other considerations‚ but we’re at an advanced stage of the negotiations. Hopefully‚ we can make an announcement next week‚” Faul said.

“We can confirm that there’ll be an MSL edition in 2020‚ but we still have to sign the final contracts. We can’t give too much detail from that perspective though‚” Faul said.