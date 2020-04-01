Call for East Cape soccer teams to enter Africa showcase
Eastern Cape soccer teams are urged to get their entries in for the third edition of the Africa’s Premier Social Football League.
The deadline for the continent’s biggest five-a-side tournament has been extended until the end of July due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The competition was initially launched as Castle Africa 5s in 2018 but underwent a name change in 2019 to Africa’s Premier Social Football League.
The continental showpiece has become the biggest five-a-side tournament in Africa over the last two years.
“We definitely want people from the Eastern Cape to enter” sponsors Castle Lager and Castle Free’s Sphe Vundla said.
“We have made it easier for people to enter during this Covid-19 period.
“They can register their teams online on our website, which is www.Africa5s.com until July 31.
“The other reason we really want Eastern Cape residents to enter the competition is because of the fantastic prize.
“It would have been a trip to Italy, which obviously cannot happen in the current situation as it is a high risk country.
“We have decided to take the cash value of the trip, which is R265,000, and give it to the winning team.”
The campaign was first launched in 2018 with six countries, mainly from Southern Africa, including SA, Zambia, Swaziland, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, as well as East African country, Tanzania.
A major step-up in 2019 saw the addition of Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda.
A women’s division has also been introduced to the league.
The 2020 edition is set to make an even bigger impact across the continent as the tournament will be extended from eight to 16 countries in both the men’s and women’s divisions.
Furthermore, the vibrant tournament will be opened to amateur and professional players.
The sponsor’s brand director, Kudzi Mathabire, said she was excited about the campaign’s growth.
“Each year, we aim to take this league to greater heights by expanding our footprint across the African continent,” Mathabire said.
“To effectively reach this footprint, we need a greater understanding of how each country operates, and what better way to do so than partnering with brands that have that knowledge.
“Though the experience will be the same across the board, we acknowledge that each country has their own unique way of operating and we celebrate the melting pot of cultures coming together through a sport that we all love — football.”