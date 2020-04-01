Call for East Cape soccer teams to enter Africa showcase

Eastern Cape soccer teams are urged to get their entries in for the third edition of the Africa’s Premier Social Football League.

The deadline for the continent’s biggest five-a-side tournament has been extended until the end of July due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition was initially launched as Castle Africa 5s in 2018 but underwent a name change in 2019 to Africa’s Premier Social Football League.

The continental showpiece has become the biggest five-a-side tournament in Africa over the last two years.

“We definitely want people from the Eastern Cape to enter” sponsors Castle Lager and Castle Free’s Sphe Vundla said.