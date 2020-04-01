Kaizer Chiefs’ technical team are encouraging their players to remain as connected as they can via technology to maintain team camaraderie for the Absa Premiership leaders‚ and keep up their mental spirits.

Chiefs’ head of sports science Jarred Marsh admitted that the three-week national lockdown in response to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa is something never before experienced for any team chasing a PSL title.

He said players are used to being highly social‚ and to a routine of training every day‚ so being at locked down at home can adversely affect a footballer mentally.

Chiefs are using internet applications like Zoom.us to hold joint yoga sessions‚ or one-on-ones between trainers and players‚ WhatsApp for communication and banter‚ and houseparty.com for socialising.

“I think globally there’s a lot of uncertainty with the path ahead – especially the next few weeks and months‚” Marsh said.

“Some of us thrive in certain situations and others don’t. The mental aspect‚ for me‚ is as important as the physical one.