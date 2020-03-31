Fifa plan to extend player contracts to end of 2019/20 season receives backing

A top player intermediary in South Africa has backed FIFA’s plans to extend player contracts to the end of the 2019/20 season, rather than their usual end date of June 30 if the campaign goes past that point.

Paul Mitchell says it is the only fair way to treat players and clubs in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has brought football to a standstill around the globe and threatened livelihoods.

It is unclear when leagues will be back up and running, and it is likely to be staggered in different countries, with South Africa’s Premier Soccer League one of those unsure of when they will be able to get going again.

FIFA’s plan, which has not been cast in stone yet, but was revealed by a leaked document last week, is to pin the length of the contract to the end of the season in which the player is active, be that June, September or even December.

“I think that is the only fair way to do it and it will bring some certainty for players and clubs,” Mitchell tells TimesLIVE.

“There is no other real workable solution as it would be unfair to have players moving mid-season.