Banyana test depth in win against Lesotho

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said the international friendly against Lesotho on Sunday had provided her with an opportunity to test the team’s depth and see what players she has at her disposal.



Banyana started their build-up to their 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier in June on a good note with a 3-0 win over Lesotho on Sunday...

