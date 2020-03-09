Springbok RWC Trophy tour to visit Cleary Park, Uitenhage, Makhanda

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will lead a delegation of RWC 2019 squad members that will include Bongi Mbonambi and Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick to Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage and Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday and Thursday as the second instalment of RWC Trophy Visits across South Africa kicks off this week.

The Springboks Trophy Visit in Port Elizabeth is the first of several such visits to areas around the country, mainly to cities and towns the Springboks were unable to visit during last November’s memorable RWC Champions Tour.

Members of the public are invited to come and meet their RWC heroes and view the famous Webb Ellis Cup on display during the various planned visits around the country.

Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, Bloemfontein and Welkom (Free State), as well as Stellenbosch (Western Cape) will be included on the itinerary, while SA Rugby are currently finalising plans to add even more stops across the country for similar visits.

Eastern Cape tour details

Wednesday, March 11

Where: Cleary Park Shopping Centre, Norman Middleton Rd, Hillside, Bethelsdorp

Time: noon-1pm

Where: CW Hendricks Primary School, Four Ways Crossing, 137 Acacia Ave, Uitenhage

Time: 2.30-3.30pm

Thursday, March 12

Where: School assembly at the Joza Indoor Sports Facility, Makhanda

Time: 11am-12.30pm

- SA Rugby Communications