Arcadia High School office petrol bombed

A quick-thinking security guard managed to avert a possible tragedy when he extinguished a fire at Arcadia High School after a petrol bomb was thrown into the principal’s office.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm when two men were seen throwing a petrol bomb into the principal’s office.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the principal’s office, in Rensburg Street, sustained no structural damage from the blaze.

“The security guard was patrolling the premises when he heard glass break.

“He then went to investigate and saw two men running away,” she said.

“The security guard gave chase and the two suspects fled.

“While in pursuit of the suspects he saw the fire in the office and left the suspects to extinguish the blaze.”

Naidu said the guard grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and managed to contain the fire.

“The building was not damaged and the items inside the office were only damaged by the spray from the fire extinguisher,” she said.

A case of arson is being investigated.