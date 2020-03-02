Battling Southern Kings must stop imploding, skipper JC Astle says

If the Isuzu Southern Kings want to start winning matches they must stop pushing a self-destruct button that causes them to implode, Kings skipper JC Astle says.

Playing against a Connacht team reduced to 14 men after Peter Robb was red-carded after 15 minutes, the Kings were unable to make their numerical advantage count on Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

It was a seventh straight loss for the Kings, who remain rooted to the bottom of the Guinness PRO14 after they were found wanting again.

At one stage, the Kings must have fancied their chances of pulling a first home win when they narrowly trailed Connacht 22-19 after 57 minutes.

“Discipline let us down and we also let in two early tries,” Astle said.

“We were 14 -0 down after six minutes, and then we fought back after we got lucky with the red card Connacht were shown.

“But we could not capitalise on our chances, and that was the game.

“We are capable of a lot, but unfortunately this team has a self-destruct button at the moment where we just implode on ourselves and we want to fix that.

“We still have a few games at home so we need to sort this out.

“This game was in our hands, but we let it slip again.

“Well done to Connacht and they played the territory game really well in the second half.

“Their No 10, Jack Carty, put us in the corner, so well done to them.”

Connacht coach Andy Friend praised his team for earning a vital win on the road, which kept their playoff hopes alive.

“Job done and I’m really proud of the boys,” Friend said.

“We had started well, then got red and yellow cards, and in that heat, all of a sudden the pressure was on us.

“I could sort of see the red card — that is what is happening at the moment — anything up around the neck or head, they are taking a firm stance on that.

“We panicked a little and it opened up another opportunity for them with a silly penalty, which then led to a yellow card, and then all the momentum went the Kings’ way.

“However, to stem that we got a penalty before the break.

“To see out the second half with 14 men and our replacements who did a great job, was a real gutsy performance.”

Connacht captain Jarrad Butler said it had been difficult for his team playing with 13 men.

“We were not expecting to come out and score 14 points so quickly,” he said.

“I don’t think we took the foot off the pedal.

“It makes it tough when you get a red card and then a yellow straight after that and then all of a sudden you are running around with 13 men.

“The heat took a toll on me, in particular, but our composure was the most important thing.

“Flyhalf Jack Carty’s kicking in the back field made such a difference and then it was up to our forwards to keep the Kings pinned.

“Coming in for the second half it was going to go either way.

“Either the Kings were going to get on top, or we were going to take control like we did,” Butler said.