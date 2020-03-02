Rape accused pastor Timothy Omotoso back in court

Rape and human trafficking accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

This after the trial was delayed last week when Omotoso’s defence attorney, Peter Daubermann, failed in an application to have a trial-within-a-trial conducted to determine the credibility of a statement given to police by the state’s first witness, Andisiwe Dike.

After judge Irma Schoeman’s dismissal of the application, Daubermann asked to be given time to consult with the officer who took Dike’s statement.

This after it emerged in court that there were glaring inconsistencies with Dike’s statement and the evidence she gave in court.

Dike, 30, was the first witness to take the stand in the long-awaited trial which had to start afresh after the previous judge, Mandela Makaula, recused himself after allegations that state witnesses had stayed at a guest house belonging to his wife.

Omotoso and his alleged hench-women Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho pleaded not guilty last week Monday to 63 main and 34 alternative charges against them, ranging from rape to sexual assault, human trafficking and racketeering.

