Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has said he does not have a preference for a result in Saturday’s Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs that might be to his Absa Premiership title-chasing team’s benefit.

Hunt said that winning the league is “going to be very difficult” for his fifth-placed team from the position they are in at present.

Wits beat Chippa United 2-0 in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at Bidvest Stadium on Monday night‚ and are going strong in the cup competition‚ having eliminated Orlando Pirates in the previous round.

In the league‚ fifth-placed Wits meets fourth-placed SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday night. Hunt said at this stage the Clever Boys’ emphasis should be on reaching continental competition‚ whether by finishing in the top three or winning the season’s last cup.

Hunt was asked which result in Saturday’s Soweto derby between leaders Chiefs and third-placed Pirates at might benefit fifth-positioned Wits more in the Premiership race.

“The derby is for caviar‚ crayfish‚ sandwiches and cocktails. That’s what it is. That’s what it’s become‚ isn’t it?” Wits’ coach said.

“Honestly I won’t even watch it‚ because we’ll be out in Mbombela.”

Wits are 11 points behind Chiefs‚ but do have two games in hand.

Hunt’s team meet fourth-placed Super Sport United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff 8.15pm)‚ with a chance to skip up a position.

Hunt played down Wits still being title contenders‚ without ruling that scenario out either.

“We’ve got to obviously try and get a result on Saturday. That’s what the focus is for us‚” the coach said.

“The most important thing with this is we’ve got to get another taste of the Champions League or Confed Cup. I think that’s important for a club like ours.

“Playing there created a lot of experience this year and the year before‚ and before.

“I mean‚ it’s going to be very difficult‚ the league. But still mathematically anyone can win this thing.

“But we want obviously to get ourselves into Africa again. It’s important.

“And right now we’ve still got two chances to get there. But obviously if we lose again over the weekend then we’ll be out of the league. We’ve got to keep ourselves with two chances.”

Wits reached the group stage of this season’s Caf Confederation Cup‚ where they could only draw two matches‚ finishing last in Group B.

They fell at the stage before the group phase in the 2017 and 2018 Caf Champions League editions.