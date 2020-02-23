Highlands win trench warfare battle against Kaizer Chiefs in downpour

Kaizer Chiefs have just the league title to play for after being eliminated 5-4 on penalties by Highlands Park in an insane Nedbank Cup last-16 match-up at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.

Games at Makhulong can be a war. This one was World War I, as what had already been a slugged-out boxing match of a first half became reminiscent of the new film 1917 in a spectacular downpour in the second – explosions and bodies flying everywhere.

Such a mad game could only be settled by penalties, as finally it was Chiefs’ Khama Billiat who decisively choked, rolling a strike onto the right upright. New signing from Orlando Pirates Musa Nyatama scored Highlands' winning spotkick.

In a 1-1 normal time Peter Shalulile put Highlands ahead in the pelting rain in the 57th, Chiefs also capitalising on the swimming pool chaos to equalise via Sello Mokete’s own goal in the 63rd. That was where the score remained in extra time.

Amakhosi, the Absa Premiership leaders, now need to clinch that title if they are to reverse their previous four seasons without a trophy in their 50th anniversary season.

Trying to string together fluid movements against hard-working, aggressive Highlands on their compact ground is seldom easy to do.

The football in the first half, played in swirling wind with dark clouds gathering overhead, was the kind Park would have hoped for – a midfield arm wrestle where both sides fought hard to win possession, but neither could keep it very well.

Highlands came out pushing for an early goal. From a well-worked free-kick in the middle, Lindokuhle Mbatha chipped to Bevan Fransman on the left, who headed across the box for Richard Mbele to connect a volley over the bar.

Shalulile skipped through in the middle as Itumeleng Khune had to get down to a sharp save.