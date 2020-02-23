Police arrest suspect for Fort Hare student's murder

A suspect has been arrested for the murder of the University of Fort Hare student (UFH) Olwethu Tshefu, police confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana told DispatchLIVE on Saturday afternoon that a 22-year-old suspect had been detained in Alice.

Tshefu was killed by stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was a key witness in the murder of Yonela Boli, who was also stabbed to death, at the Alice campus earlier this month.

Boli's girlfriend, Yolanda Nogemane, 26, was arrested and appeared in court this week facing a murder charge. Kinana said police could not link Tshefu’s death to him being a witness to Yoli’s murder. “We do not yet have that information. We are still investigating,” she said.

She said suspect would appear before the Alice Magistrate Court on Monday on charges of murder.