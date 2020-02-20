Sundowns cut Chiefs lead at top to just four points with win over Celtic

Mamelodi Sundowns have narrowed the gap on Kaizer Chiefs to four points following their hard fought 2-1 Absa Premiership win over a spirited Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus on Wednesday.

This win, that was secured through a goal in each half by midfielders Sibusiso Vilakazi and captain Hlompho Kekana, could set in motion an intriguing title run-in over the coming weeks.

Celtic’s equalising goal was scored by their inspirational captain Ndumiso Mabena after a mix-up by the Sundowns' defence as they failed to deal with the speed of the visitors who attacked mostly through counter attacks.

During the game, Sundowns players Gaston Sirion, Kekana and Vilakazi got yellow cards for time wasting and they will miss the clash against Vaal University of Technology at the weekend in the Nedbank Cup second round.

Other Sundowns players who were cautioned were Lebusa and Themba Zwane.