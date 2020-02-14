Ruaan Lerm reaches 50 mark for Southern Kings

It will be a humbling and exciting experience when he makes his 50th appearance for the Isuzu Southern Kings against Munster today, Kings loose forward Ruaan Lerm says.



Since his arrival at the Kings to play Super Rugby in 2017, Lerm has become a regular starter for the Port Elizabeth franchise...

