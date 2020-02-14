Ruaan Lerm reaches 50 mark for Southern Kings
It will be a humbling and exciting experience when he makes his 50th appearance for the Isuzu Southern Kings against Munster today, Kings loose forward Ruaan Lerm says.
Since his arrival at the Kings to play Super Rugby in 2017, Lerm has become a regular starter for the Port Elizabeth franchise...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.