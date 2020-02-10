Kaizer Chiefs to appeal sanction after Fifa 'ignores' key evidence in 'Dax' matter

Kaizer Chiefs are to appeal the sanction handed down by Fifa in the matter involving Madagascan forward Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana, TimesLIVE understands.

Chiefs have been banned from signing any new players in the next two transfer windows, while Dax has been suspended for four months and ordered to pay close to R640,000 in compensation, plus interest, a financial burden that will fall to the Soweto club.

Chiefs will take their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and believe they have a strong case after Fifa’s judicial process "ignored" some key evidence.

The midfielder’s Malagasy club, Fosa Juniors, said they had a signed contract with Dax prior to him joining Chiefs. The player and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) side dispute this.

Juniors were not able to produce a contract via Fifa’s Transfer Matching System (TMS), only bringing the document to light months later with what Dax claims is not his signature.

Chiefs produced evidence from a handwriting expert to this effect, but it was rejected by Fifa when they passed judgment.

The Fifa process also did not allow Chiefs to send legal representation to argue their case, but relied on submitted evidence by the two parties.

The saga has seen Dax arrested twice in Madagascar, including when he accompanied Chiefs to the island to face Elgeco Plus in the CAF Confederation Cup in December 2018.