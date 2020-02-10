Kaizer Chiefs to appeal sanction after Fifa 'ignores' key evidence in 'Dax' matter
Kaizer Chiefs are to appeal the sanction handed down by Fifa in the matter involving Madagascan forward Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana, TimesLIVE understands.
Chiefs have been banned from signing any new players in the next two transfer windows, while Dax has been suspended for four months and ordered to pay close to R640,000 in compensation, plus interest, a financial burden that will fall to the Soweto club.
Chiefs will take their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and believe they have a strong case after Fifa’s judicial process "ignored" some key evidence.
The midfielder’s Malagasy club, Fosa Juniors, said they had a signed contract with Dax prior to him joining Chiefs. The player and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) side dispute this.
Juniors were not able to produce a contract via Fifa’s Transfer Matching System (TMS), only bringing the document to light months later with what Dax claims is not his signature.
Chiefs produced evidence from a handwriting expert to this effect, but it was rejected by Fifa when they passed judgment.
The Fifa process also did not allow Chiefs to send legal representation to argue their case, but relied on submitted evidence by the two parties.
The saga has seen Dax arrested twice in Madagascar, including when he accompanied Chiefs to the island to face Elgeco Plus in the CAF Confederation Cup in December 2018.
He arrived back in SA a week after his Amakhosi teammates. The player’s mother has also been arrested and his passport confiscated twice.
Juniors are owned by Dutch businessman Arno Steenkist, who reportedly has strong ties to Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad, who is also from Madagascar.
Fifa issued a statement on the matter on Sunday, though TimesLIVE understands that Chiefs have known of the outcome since Friday.
"Chiefs shall be banned from registering players, either nationally or internationally, for the next two entire and consecutive registration periods," Fifa said.
"The world football's governing body's Single Judge decided to authorize SAFA to provisionally register the player for its affiliated club, Kaizer Chiefs, with immediate effect.
"Respondent I, Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana, is ordered to pay to the Claimant, within 30 days as from the date of notification of this decision, compensation for breach of contract in the amount of MGA 157, 572, 000 plus 5% interest p.a from 11 December 2018 until the date of effective payment.
"Respondent II, Kaizer Chiefs FC, is jointly and severally liable for the payment of the aforementioned compensation.
"In the event that the aforementioned amount plus interest is not paid within the stated time limit, the present matter shall be submitted, upon request, to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for consideration and a formal decision."
Dax has spent this season on loan at Black Leopards, where, as it stands, he will not be able to feature for the remainder of the campaign.