Faf du Plessis has not been dropped from ODI team‚ says Linda Zondi

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) independent selector Linda Zondi said embattled Test captain Faf du Plessis hasn't been dropped from the ODI team and has simply been rested.

The 35-year-old Du Plessis's long-term future has been a matter of furious debate and his lack of batting form has been a serious problem for the struggling Test side.

Du Plessis was the national team captain at last year's disastrous Cricket World Cup and has mentioned that this year's T20 World Cup in Australia could be his swansong.

“Faf isn't dropped and so is Kagiso Rabada. We've rested them.

"We've got a T20 series coming up and that's in lieu for the T20 World Cup later this year.

"We've also got other players who are tied up elsewhere with other competitions whom we are interested in selecting‚ like Imran Tahir and Chris Morris.

"They're not available now‚ but at a specific time and series‚ they'll have to make themselves available for selection if they want to play in the T20 World Cup‚” Zondi said.

“AB de Villiers has also indicated his interest and all these things have to be managed. At this stage‚ Faf hasn't retired‚ so it's a process.”