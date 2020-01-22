Two children killed, two hurt in wall collapse at Limpopo primary school

Two children were killed and two others injured at school on Wednesday when a delivery truck crashed into a perimeter wall, causing it to collapse on them.

The incident happened at Lekgolo Primary School, in the Mopani East district of Limpopo.

“Initial reports indicate that a truck coming to deliver food items crashed into the school wall, which collapsed and fell on top of learners, who passed away,” said the department.

“Two other learners are seriously injured and have been taken to Kgapane Hospital.

“The department’s psycho-social unit has been dispatched to start with the work of providing the necessary trauma counselling of learners, educators, support staff and the bereaved families.”

Provincial education MEC Polly Boshielo said she was “deeply saddened” by the news and was on her way to the school on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.