Matthew Breetzke’s ton not enough to save Warriors

The Knights clinched an emphatic 10-wicket victory over the Warriors on an action-packed third and final day of their domestic franchise match at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

Highlights included a maiden century for Warriors opener Matthew Breetzke, an excellent spell of leg-spin bowling by Knights bowler Shaun von Berg, and a four-wicket burst by their medium-pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk.

The Knights fully deserved the victory, outplaying the Warriors throughout.

The visitors dismissed the Warriors for 141 on Tuesday after the opening day was lost to rain, then scored 362 in their first innings on Wednesday, before dismissing the Warriors for 262 in the second innings.

The Warriors started the final day on 99 for three wickets, 124 runs behind the Knights, with Breetzke on 47.

Breetzke was accompanied by Sinethemba Qeshile but he did not last long, being bowled by Von Berg for two at 116 for four.

A fine fifth-wicket partnership between left-hander Lesiba Ngoepe and Breetzke took the score to 182 before Ngoepe lost his wicket for 35.

Kelly Smuts joined Breetzke but off-spinner Ntuli came on and trapped Smuts in front for six at 196/6.

Breetzke had moved his overnight score to 93 and looked in complete control as he passed his previous highest first-class score of 80.

After lunch, he went firmly through the nervous nineties to his century, hitting Von Berg for a boundary.

De Klerk then punched a ball through the covers for four, bringing the scores of the two teams level at 221.

But soon afterwards, at 230/7, he was on his way back to the pavilion for 19, caught by wicketkeeper Wandile Makwetu off Van Schalkwyk.

Andrew Birch joined Breetzke and the score moved to 245 when Breetzke had to go, a carbon copy of De Klerk’s dismissal.

The talented opener had batted for 413 minutes and faced 251 balls for his 109 and came of age on Thursday with his most responsible innings for the Warriors to date.

Van Schalkwyk wrapped up the Warriors innings with 4/28, a reward for some accurate bowling. Von Berg finished with 3/83 and Ntuli 2/63.

The Knights needed just 42 for victory and Grant Mokoena, 23, and Raynard van Tonder, 21, wasted little time in reaching the target in just 5.3 overs.

The Warriors next play the Cape Cobras at Buffalo Park, starting on Monday. — Daily Dispatch