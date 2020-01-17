We must be organised against Celtic — Chippa coach Norman Mapeza

Chippa United need to be structured in all areas in order to grab a win from Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday, coach Norman Mapeza said.



Chippa play on-song Siwelele in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3.30pm)...

