Warriors tame Dolphins

Captain Jon-Jon Smuts, Eddie Moore and young Jade de Klerk starred for the Warriors as they completed a thumping innings and 29-run win over the Dolphins in their CSA 4-Day Series clash at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.

The Dolphins crashed to 295 all out in their follow-on innings just before lunch on the final morning, after managing just 189 all out in their first innings, to finish short of the Warriors’ only innings of 513 all out batting first.

It was a fantastic team effort overall, but it was Smuts’s second first-class 10-wicket haul, claiming 10/167 over the match, Moore’s sublime highest first-class score of 228 and 20-year-old De Klerk’s 7/135, bowling in tandem with Smuts for much of the two innings, that were the key contributions.

“To get a win in Durban just before our mini-break was a great effort,” Smuts said.

“We played really well as a team, there were some big standout performances from a few individuals, but it was four really good days of cricket and we played the game really well.

“I am not sure exactly where we stand on the log at the halfway point as there are still two games being played, but we have picked up some good points here and it has put us in a good position, so we are happy.”

Moore’s mammoth innings was backed up by Yaseen Vallie, 84, Kelly Smuts, 76, De Klerk, 45, and Sinethemba Qeshile, 33.

The bowling stats belonged to Smuts, with 6/50 and 4/117, and De Klerk, 3/66 and 4/69, while Sisanda Magala, Basheer Walters and Vallie all picked up a wicket each.

“It is great when the conditions favour spin and your spinners bowl well and take the wickets,” Smuts said.

“Though Eddie Moore’s knock was unbelievable, Yaseen Vallie again continued his rich vein of form this season with a really good score and Kelly Smuts then came in and had a nice partnership with Eddie and pushed us forward to 500 at a really good run rate, which obviously gave us a lot of time to bowl them out.

“Then again, I thought the discipline from all the bowlers was outstanding.

“It was a spinner’s wicket so the spinners got the reward, but the fast bowlers showed some really good discipline and that’s the reason why we bowled them out so early on the last day.”

The Warriors’ next match is against the Titans in Centurion on Monday, January 6.