Carse keen to impress on tour of Australia

Port Elizabeth-born cricketer Brydon Carse took another step closer to the full-blown international stage when he was on Monday named in the England Lions squad to tour Australia from January 21.

The former Pearson High School all-rounder was listed among the 16 English players to contest five 50-over matches against Cricket Australia and New South Wales sides.

The 24-year-old, who previously represented Eastern Province, has spent six seasons in the UK with the last five years being at Durham County Cricket Club.

He qualified for a British passport in 2018 thanks to his grandfather having been born in the UK and for some time now has been tipped to eventually play for the England national side.

And it was two recent six-wicket hauls for Durham against Leicestershire and Middlesex (at Lord’s) that thrust him into the spotlight and also helped him gain a lucrative contract in The Hundred, a new English 100-ball competition.

Carse, whose father, James, played for Rhodesia, Border, EP, Griquas, Northamptonshire and WP, got wind of his selection to what is essentially England’s second team, last week.

“I received a phone call on Thursday from former England player and now England selector James Taylor,” Carse told The Herald.

“This will be my first time in Australia.

“I’ve only heard good things about it.

“I cannot wait to get out there.

“I’m expecting the conditions to be a lot different to the UK and hopefully working in my favour.”

That would be a welcome change because not everything has gone his way since he moved to England from SA half a dozen years ago, and he admits to experiencing tough and frustrating periods.

“Yeah, I’d be lying if I said there weren’t some dark times.

“In 2017 and 2018 I suffered bad injuries.

“There was a lot of hard work that got put in behind the scenes.

“A lot of credit must go to my strength and conditioning coach, Sam Clark, for closely working with me over the last three years.

This past season was a big positive for me and hopefully this is the start of something new.”

Carse will be aware that the next step up would be playing with his Durham teammate Ben Stokes in the national side and that the imminent tour Down Under will be valuable in terms of his growth as a player.

“I’d love to gather as much experience and knowledge from some top-quality coaches who are involved.

“I’m looking to putting some good performances with bat and ball, and winning games of cricket will always be a goal; also making sure that I learn quickly how to adapt to a new environment.

“The last 18 months I have really proved to myself more than anyone that if I’m fit and playing well there will be a number of good opportunities hopefully that will come my way.

“I have enjoyed my time in England.

“I also know that the hard work doesn’t stop and have ambitions to hopefully reach the top.”