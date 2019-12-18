SuperSport coach calls for consistency

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has called for his players to be consistent in the Absa Premiership ahead of their league fixture against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).



The Pretoria side have had a fairly good run in the league and occupy second position on the log, 10 points behind league leaders Kaizer Chiefs who are on 34...

