How SuperSport-PSL broadcast rights deal changed game

With rugby having bought into the lucrative exclusive rights game, and cricket half-in half-out, football was the only one left to join the party. Once it did, nothing in SA was the same again.

It came with all the controversy you’d expect for something that many feared would create such a rigid dichotomy between the haves and have-nots. But once ratified, the deal proved there was plenty genius from PSL executives, led by chairperson Irvin Khoza.

“We, like many South Africans, have realised the power of sport as a vehicle towards national cohesion and nation building,” says Patel, who is vacating his position in 2020.

“We are proud that through our efforts to bring real commercial value to the PSL we have managed to contribute to this important cause.”

Patel could have been lost to the entire operation a year after the deal when the International Cricket Council (ICC) came knocking, but he chose to stay in the country. He systematically put SuperSport, globally, as one of the sport broadcast powerhouses.

“We saw the opportunities of enhancing both the PSL and SuperSport’s businesses by affording to the PSL the muscle and support which it had previously lacked,” the organisation says of Patel’s impact.

“The deal was transformative in every possible way. It helped MultiChoice break down the perception of it being an elitist platform and also led to a significant increase in its subscriber base on the Compact package.

“MultiChoice had previously been perceived by many as the domain of the elite, showcasing sports genres that appealed to the well-to-do.

“The deal also transformed the PSL. SuperSport broadcast more matches live than had ever appeared on-air in SA before.”

The PSL went from being a local delicacy, to a global aphrodisiac, able to attract some of the biggest football names and a slew of African stars. It could even slip a grant to its 16 member clubs, to the tune of R2m per month, to assist with their financial survival and competitiveness on the transfer market.

The players, many of whom had died paupers in the past, earned meatier salaries. While the public thought migrating the PSL product to a pay-channel would take football away from the masses, in fact, it created the opposite effect.