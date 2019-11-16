SA U23s one win away from Olympics after securing Afcon semifinals spot

South Africa got the point they needed to advance to the semifinals of the 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations as they played to a 0-0 draw with Nigeria in Cairo on Friday night.

They will now hope to finish in the top three at the tournament and seal a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Coach David Notoane’s South Africans created the better chances and, in truth, should have won the game. They they did do enough to move to the knockout stages, where they will meet hosts Egypt on Tuesday.

South Africa finish as runners-up in Group B, as Ivory Coast claimed top spot following a 1-0 victory over Zambia in the other match on Friday. The Ivorians have, on paper, an easier semifinal against Ghana. Nigeria are out.

Notoane’s side were full value for the point and have still yet to concede a goal in their three matches at the finals so far, though the flip side of that coin is that they have only scored one themselves.

South Africa had a lucky escape when Ibrahim Sanusi somehow bundled the ball wide midway through the first half when it seemed easier to score with just Darren Johnson to beat.

South Africa were creating chances, as Luther Singh fired wide when well placed in the box and Kamohelo Mahlatsi tested the reflexes of Nigeria goalkeeper Abubakar Adamu.

Katlego Mohamme’s fierce drive from 30 yards also had to be beaten away by the Nigeria gloveman as South Africa piled on the pressure.

The West Africans should have been reduced to 10 men when Valentine Ozornwafor lunged in on Lyle Foster, his studs crunching into the shin of the South African striker. But Mali referee Boubou Traore only flashed the yellow.

Teboho Mokoena’s low drive from outside the box then struck the post as South Africa got closer to an opener, but the teams went into the break goalless.

Notoane suffered a blow early in the second period when Foster was stretchered off with a knee injury to put the remainder of his tournament in doubt. He was replaced on the night by Keletso Makgalwa.

Good play on the edge of the Nigeria box created a shooting chance on the angle for Singh, his powerful drive ending up in the side-netting.

South Africa spurned another opportunity when Singh teed-up Makgalwa for a headed chance, but the forward put his effort wide of the goal.

Nigeria almost made them pay in the final minute when Falaye Sunday fluffed an excellent headed chance at the back post.