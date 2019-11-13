The current crop Ghanaian players are not as intimidating as the previous golden generation, Bafana Bafana midfielder Mothobi Mvala says.

The SA senior national team has travelled to the Cape Coast in Ghana to take on the Black Stars on Thursday.

The Group C clash for qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium (9pm SA time).

Mvala, who will be looking to make his senior team debut in the match, is not daunted by Ghana.

“As you saw them in the 2018 Afcon they are not the same as before.

“I think they are rebuilding their team and it something that we must capitalise on,” he said.

“I really don’t know a lot of the current team, unlike before.

“They are unknown but their goal will be to do well in the group.

“At the same time we are more or less the same because we have a new coach and have also started on a new era with the national team.”

The only other time the 25-year-old was in the national team set-up was in the Cosafa Cup in 2018.

Having got his breakthrough to the senior team, Mvala expressed his delight at being given a chance by coach Molefi Ntseki.

“I have been waiting for this for a long time.

“I am happy to be with the senior team and it is something that motivates me to work harder.

“I am looking forward to learn more and from my teammates.”

Meanwhile, Ghana must put their bodies on the line to beat SA‚ even if it means “we have to die”, the Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, said.

It is a rousing message from the Swansea City star‚ who along with brother Jordan will be the key dangermen for Bafana Bafana in the opening game of their qualification campaign.

Ghana are certainly not the force of old and after a second-round exit at the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt‚ there has been much negativity surrounding the Black Stars.

Ayew says they have a tough qualification pool for the next finals‚ but has urged his players to give their all.

“SA‚ we have met them a lot of times.

“Right now, every team has its qualities so we have to block their qualities and use ours because at the end of the day we have great players‚” Ayew said after the team’s training session on Monday.

“We have players who have confidence.

“We have players who want to prove a point and we have people who just want to die for the nation.

“We have to realise that we are playing for millions of people.

“Football is a game of a win‚ draw or loss‚ but we have to give everything. We have to die.

“We have to run. We have to play and make sure that at the end of the day we can go home and look at ourselves and say we gave everything we had for the nation.”

Ghana have qualified for 14 of the last 15 Cup of Nations finals‚ missing out only at Tunisia 2004‚ and remarkably made the semifinals at least in each of the six tournaments that preceded the 2019 edition without ever lifting the trophy.

They only had 13 players at their first training session on Monday as their array of Europe-based stars trickle into camp‚ meaning they will likely have two full sessions before the game against Bafana.

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves‚ Spain)‚ and defenders Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew‚ USA) and Mohammed Salisu (Valladolid‚ Spain)‚ have been ruled out of Thursday’s game through injury. — Additional reporting by Nick Said