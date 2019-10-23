Amica de Jager shows class at Aquelle series

PREMIUM

Open water swimming star Amica de Jager added another feather to her cap after victory in the second round of the Aquelle Ocean Racing Series on Sunday.



De Jager was in fine form as she powered home in a time of 43 minutes and eight seconds to take the 3km race win, almost nine minutes ahead of second-placed Robyn Hough (51:48), while Nicole Hepplewhite closed out the podium with a time of 52:41...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.