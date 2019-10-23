Carse to debut in new tournament

PREMIUM

Former Pearson High School pupil Brydon Carse has seen his star rise after being drafted to the Northern Superchargers for the inaugural ECB Hundred tournament in 2020.



Carse, who plays for the Durham County Cricket Club, was one of three draft picks for the Supercharges side, the remaining two being Englishman Mark Wood and Australian Nathan Rimmington...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.