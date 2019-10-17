Kings are masters of the lineout

While the Guinness PRO14 log continues to make unpleasant reading for the winless Isuzu Southern Kings, they have managed to win two important statistical battles.



Despite being bottom of Conference B, the Kings are the most profitable side in the league when it comes to the lineout and they have also conceded the least penalties of all the teams...

