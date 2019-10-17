Kings are masters of the lineout
While the Guinness PRO14 log continues to make unpleasant reading for the winless Isuzu Southern Kings, they have managed to win two important statistical battles.
Despite being bottom of Conference B, the Kings are the most profitable side in the league when it comes to the lineout and they have also conceded the least penalties of all the teams...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.