Kings will bounce back from opening defeats, says captain

PREMIUM

There is enough resolve and character in the Isuzu Southern Kings camp for the winless team to bounce back from the blow of losing three consecutive home games, Kings captain Lusanda Badiyana said.



After losing their opening matches against Cardiff Blues and Munster, the Kings were beaten 42-17 by Irish team Ulster in a Guinness PRO14 clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

