Kings will bounce back from opening defeats, says captain
There is enough resolve and character in the Isuzu Southern Kings camp for the winless team to bounce back from the blow of losing three consecutive home games, Kings captain Lusanda Badiyana said.
After losing their opening matches against Cardiff Blues and Munster, the Kings were beaten 42-17 by Irish team Ulster in a Guinness PRO14 clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.