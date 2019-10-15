Bay triathlete Michelle Enslin claims silver at Ironman World Championships

Port Elizabeth triathlete Michelle Enslin believes it was the support of her family and friends back home that carried her across the line to claim second place at the Vega Ironman World Championships.



Racing in the 50-54 age group, the 2018 champion was in tears as she crossed the line in a time of 10 hours, 31 minutes and 51 seconds...

