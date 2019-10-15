Best yet to come from EP, says Botha

Eastern Province head coach Piet Botha was full of praise for his side after they claimed a memorable eight-wicket win over Northern Cape in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.



A wagging tail and six second-innings wickets from fast bowler Siviwe Gidana was enough to secure victory for the hosts as they continued their charge up their pool in the red-ball format. ..

