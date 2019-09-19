Orlando Stadium to host Highlands Park and SuperSport United MTN8 final

Orlando Stadium in Soweto has been confirmed as the venue for this season’s MTN8 final between Highlands Park and SuperSport United on October 5.

Kickoff will be at 6pm and United will be appearing in their third successive final.

The PSL made the announcement on Wednesday night at Lucas Moripe Stadium after SuperSport United beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in the second leg and 3-1 on aggregate to join the Lions of the North in the final.

Highlands Park qualified for the final after beating Polokwane City in the other semi-final that was played in at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night.

Orlando takes over from Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban which hosted the last two finals which were won by Cape Town City and SuperSport United.