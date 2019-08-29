Medals rain for SA athletics team at African Games in Rabat

Gaining momentum on Wednesday, the South African team raked in seven medals on the third day of the Track and Field competition at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Securing a podium double, Jo-Ane van Dyk managed to grab silver in the women's javelin throw with a 55.38m heave, and Olympic medallist Sunette Viljoen took third place with a best attempt of 53.44m for a bronze.

Springing a surprise over her more fancied opponents, Kelechi Nwanaga of Nigeria earned gold with a winning effort of 55.88m.

On the track, Thapelo Phora snatched the silver medal in the men's 400m final, charging over the line in 45.59 seconds, while compatriot Gardeo Isaacs settled for eighth place in 46.79. Leungo Scotch of Botswana won gold in 45.27.

In the women's 100m hurdles final, Taylon Bieldt clocked 13.40 to take the bottom step of the podium, with Commonwealth Games champion Tobi Amusan of Nigeria scorching to victory in 12.68.

Closing out the evening session, the SA team took second position in the women's 4x100m relay final, completing the one-lap race in 44.61, with Nigeria taking the win in 44.16.

The national men's 4x100m squad also held on to reach the podium, ending third in 38.80. Up front, Ghana stormed home in 38.30 to lift the continental sprint relay crown.

Earlier, Wayne Snyman earned bronze in the men's 20km walk, crossing the line in 1:23:38, with Kenyan athlete Samuel Gathimba winning a hard-fought race in 1:22:48.

In the men's 400m hurdles event, Lindsay Hanekom won his heat in 50.36 and world junior champion Sokwakhana Zazini was third in his first-round race in 50.41, with both athletes progressing to Thursday's final.

With two days of competition remaining, the SA athletics team have secured a total of eight medals made of three silvers and five bronze.

“The gold medals are still elusive but we have two more days of competition to pull up our socks,” said Aleck Skhosana. “Our athletes still in competition will have to fight tooth and nail to have several national anthems in the remaining days.

“We congratulate each athlete who stepped on the podium and those who reached their personal bests in their respective events.”

