Bafana Bafana interim coach Molefi Ntseki has raised his hand and made himself available for the senior national team’s hot seat on a permanent basis.

Ntseki is in charge of the team while the SA Football Association’s (Safa) technical committee search for Stuart Baxter’s replacement‚ and he says he is ready to lead the maligned Bafana into the future.

Speaking at Safa House on Friday where he announced the 23-man squad for the friendly match against Zambia on September 7 in Lusaka‚ Ntseki said he wants to be considered when the final decision is made.

“Now that I am seated here [as interim coach]‚ my hand is also up‚” said the U-17 coach who has also worked with the U-20s and U-23s.

“The decision that was made by the association to have me as interim coach was based on the experience and understanding of the dynamics of national teams.