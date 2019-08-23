‘Party like it’s 1985’ with Centrestage at Boardwalk

Centrestage is taking music lovers back in time with an 80s dance party at the Boardwalk ICC on Friday night.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the year 1984, The Real 80s Dance Party will be at the ICC on Friday and return to the Boardwalk’s parking lot which will be revamped into an “underground 80s club” on August 30 to 31.

The show is an upgrade of The Real 80s Dance Party that Centrestage hosted at Old Grey in June.

“About 50% of this show is similar to what we did at Old Grey and another 50% is new with an addition of two other performers to the five who performed in June,” Centrestage’s Gary Hemmings said.

The party, which challenges the audience to dress up and “party like it’s 1985”, features an array of entertainers, including Gino Fabbri, Wayne Kallis, Tara-Jane Stern, Thuba Myeki, James Smith, Hugo Kleinhans and Tarryn Light.

Fabbri said: “Instead of the 35 songs featured over the course of an evening, this time the Centrestage 7 will cast aside the tiresome 80s clichés in favour of the songs loved at that time, promising to keep the non-stop 80s party going by performing no less than 80 songs within three hours.”

The audience can expect to dance to music by 80s icons Alphaville, Billy Idol, Blondie, Bronski Beat, Corey Hart, Dead or Alive, Depeche Mode, Erasure, Eurythmics, FR David, Falco, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Queen, Bon Jovi, Huey Lewis, Kim Wilde, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Nick Kershaw, Prince, Soft Cell, Styx, Talking Heads, Tears for Fears, The Cure, The Thompson Twins, ’Til Tuesday, UB40, Wang Chung, Whitney Houston and Yazoo, among others.

“The audience will have a choice between watching the show and revering in the nostalgia on the dance floor,” Hemmings said.

Light anticipates her first performance as Centrestage’s newest member with zeal.

The singer and actress joins the cast almost three years after she moved to Port Elizabeth from Pretoria where she did solo cabarets and musical theatre performances.

“I’m super excited to join Centrestage. Everyone knows what they are doing and noone has to worry about the other,” Light said.

Tickets for the shows cost between R140 and R200 at Computicket.