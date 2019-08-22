Ex-Pirates coach Micho’s ‘R18m salary’ at Zamalek revealed

The truth may well come out in time‚ but perhaps leading his thoughts was also a bumper pay-deal for his services‚ according to Mansour.

The Zamalek chairman told reporters that Sredojevic would earn US$100‚000 per month (approximately R1.5m) during his one-year contract.

While his exact earnings at Pirates are not known‚ it is safe to say this would present a massive jump in salary.

“Micho signed a one-season contract for US$1.2-million (R18m). The contract includes a release clause stipulating a compensation worth two months of the coach’s salary‚” Mansour revealed.

It needs to be stated that what Mansour says should be taken with a pinch of salt. He is prone to theatrics and making dramatic statements not always based on reality.