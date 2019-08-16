Ex-Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed he has had interest from top Romanian club Steaua Bucharest.

Media reports have linked Baxter to the job at the club now simply officially called FCSB‚ though he would be forgiven for being wary of taking it.

Eccentric owner Gigi Becali fired head coach Bogdan Andone on August 2‚ just three matches into Romania’s Liga I season‚ following an embarrassing 3-2 home defeat by Armenian club Alashkert in a Uefa Europa League qualifying match. FCSB still won 5-3 on aggregate.

Becali‚ a former shepherd who made a fortune in real estate after the fall of communism in the country‚ is known for unashamedly interfering in team selections.

Baxter‚ who left South Africa on Wednesday‚ was asked about the link to FCSB on email.

“Nothing I’m rushing into but Stueua is a massive club so you don’t dismiss it‚” was his one-line response.