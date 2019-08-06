Port Elizabeth athlete Sadah Felix claims medals at first world competition
Jacksonville star claimed silver and bronze medals in the long jump and javelin events.
Jacksonville in the Northern Areas has a new rising star in teen Sadah Felix who claimed two medals at the World Para Athletics Junior Championships in Switzerland at the weekend.
The 18-year-old Cerebral Palsy sufferer, competing in national colours for the first time, won silver in his long jump, leaping to a distance of a personal best of 5.26m on Friday...
